Man Utd given big boost as Zlatan’s return game target revealed

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Proud of his efforts so far

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will step up his bid to return to full fitness by making a daily return to Manchester United’s AON training complex next month.

The Sweden star has been sidelined since April after sustaining a torn ACL injury in the Europa League quarter-final clash with Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic has spent some most of his time during his rehabilitation back home in his native Sweden, while making only fortnightly trips to their Carrington complex for checks on his progress and to ensure his comeback is on course.

But having signed a new deal with Manchester United earlier this season, Ibrahimovic will return on a daily basis to the club from early November, with the official date yet to be agreed.

However, if all goes according to plan, United plan to bring Ibrahimovic back into their first-team fold by late November, with the aim of him being able to start a match for the trip to Arsenal on December 2.

Andy Cole posted a photo with Ibrahimovic from United’s training base on Thursday and the forward has been seen more regularly in the north-west in recent weeks.

During his absence, Romelu Lukaku has scored 11 goals in 10 appearances for the Red Devils since his £75million move from Everton.

Ahead of Ibrahimovic’s return to action, the doctor who operated on his knee has issued a warning to the veteran Swede.