Man Utd given big lift as Real Madrid star considers summer exit

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly considering a summer departure from the club – news that will delight Manchester United.

A report in AS claims that the 29-year-old is looking for a fresh challenge after a hugely disappointing season for the Spanish giants.

Kroos has made more than 200 appearances for Real since joining them from Bayern Munich in 2014, winning the LaLiga title once and the Champions League three times during that period.

However, the midfielder has struggled to replicate his form of previous campaigns and has come in for some stick from the Bernabeu faithful at times this term.

With Zinedine Zidane back the helm, Real are expected to undergo a major revamp this summer – with Kroos and central midfield partner Luka Modric amongst those tipped to be sold to bring in younger, more energetic talent.

The news of Kroos’ doubts will certainly alert United, who have been after the German for the past 18 months – while their very own central midfield kingpin, Paul Pogba, is being strongly tipped to make a move in the opposite direction.

With Ander Herrera and Juan Mata also likely to quit Old Trafford this summer, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be on the lookout for at least two new central midfielders – and the potential availability of a player of Kroos’ class is sure to interest the Norwegian.

