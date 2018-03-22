Man Utd boosted as price for Juventus target drops to £105m

Manchester United have seemingly been given a boost after being told that Juventus have dropped their asking price for Paulo Dybala to £105million this summer.

Reports coming out of Italy this week have suggested that United have been keeping tabs of the Argentina frontman as they weigh-up a move at the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid are said to remain the favourites to land the 24-year-old, but United had Dybala watched in Juve’s Champions League win over Tottenham at Wembley, a game in which the frontman scored the winning goal in the tie.

Dybala’s links to Atletico are no surprise, given that he has been lined-up to replace Barcelona bound Antoine Griezmann, but United are hoping that the pull of Premier League riches will be enough to tempt the player to England.

The attacker has scored 63 goals in 129 games for the reigning Serie A champions and the report claims that he could even replace the under-performing Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford.

Juve had been expected to ask for a fee significantly higher for a player who still has his best years ahead of him, and at £105m Dybala could be considered a snip in today’s inflated transfer market.

