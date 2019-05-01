Super agent Mino Raiola wants to sell Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United ahead of other clubs, a report claims.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in European football, having asserted himself at the heart of both the Ajax and the Netherlands national team’s defence.

De Ligt has been on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester United in recent months following his impressive performances, one of which came in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg win over Spurs.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are still considered the clear frontrunners to land De Ligt, having already captured the signature of his team-mate Frenkie de Jong in a €75m deal.

However, the report goes on to state that Raiola has his own agenda as per usual, and would rather see his client sold to United, Juventus or Bayern Munich over Barca.

The player himself is also believed to favour a move to the Nou Camp, though he has spoken fondly of Liverpool in the past, and Ajax coach Ronald de Boer recently suggested that a move to the Premier League would be best for the €75m-rated defender.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!