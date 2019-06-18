Man Utd given brutal reason why Matthijs de Ligt will not join them

Holland legend Ruud Gullit has revealed one very big reason why he believes that Manchester United have no chance of signing Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The 19-year-old Ajax central defender has emerged as one of European football’s top talents after an incredible season in Holland, with his side winning a domestic double and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

It had looked as if De Ligt could be joining Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona for next season, but there have also been strong links with United and Liverpool, while Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus are all keen on the player’s signature.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bolster his defensive ranks this summer and quickly made De Ligt his No.1 target.

But United cannot offer the youngster Champions League football – and Gullitt believes that will cost them in the race for De Ligt.

“I don’t think it’ll be Manchester United, they don’t play in the Champions League,” Gullit told Omnisport when asked where De Ligt will sign.

“I think he wants to play in the Champions League, so that’s unfortunate for Manchester United.”

With so many clubs chasing his signature, Gullit just hopes his fellow countryman takes his time to come to the right decision.

He added: “It’s going to be difficult [for a lot of teams], a lot of them [big teams] might have UEFA [transfer] bans, so there’s a lot that’s going on still.

“So I hope he makes the right decision for himself.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!