Man Utd given Christian Eriksen hope as former star makes big claim

Tottenham would face a huge task keeping Christian Eriksen this summer if either Real Madrid or Manchester United made a formal offer.

That’s according to former Spurs and United favourite Dimitar Berbatov, who believes the classy Dane would have his head turned by an approach from either club.

Eriksen’s current deal expires in the summer of 2020, and despite only having a year left on his deal, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would likely demand a fee of around £100m were he forced to sell the former Ajax man this summer.

The Evening Standard suggested last week that United are readying an opening approach of around £60million with Tottenham in an effort to test the water, and while Spurs are unlikely to accept the bid, it’s thought United won’t give up easily – with a trio of players likely to be offered as part of any deal.

Eriksen is currently earning £70,000 a week at Tottenham, but the club are prepared to double his money in an effort to keep him at the club.

And while Berbatov reckons there is a good chance Eriksen would sign an extension, equally he believes an official approach from either United or Real would give Eriksen a huge dilemma.

Speaking, Berbatov said: “Another midfielder attracting transfer rumours is Christian Eriksen.

“We all know how great he is with the final pass and that powerful shot, but he is quick, and people do not often realise that.

“Most of the time he does not use that because of his phenomenal positioning in between the lines which means he does not need to sprint that much and it’s that skill that often creates his opportunities to shoot from distance.

“How much might he go for? Who knows.

“If Real or United come for Christian then it is going to start questions in his head and if he does decide to go then we can be sure that Daniel Levy will extract maximum value from the Dane’s sale. The Spurs chairman is a great businessman who knows exactly how to get the best possible deal.

“But maybe Eriksen will look around and say ‘I have everything here now, the club is moving in the right direction, why not stay?’

“And, of course, he might be choosing to stay with the side that has just won the 2019 Champions League!”

Pochettino shed some light on Eriksen’s future after the midweek victory over Brighton, saying talks will resume over a new deal at the end of the season and that he remains hopeful the 27-year-old will stay.

“I hope and wish Christian can be with us in the future,” said the Spurs manager. “I think Christian and us, we are so open to talk and we will see what happens.”

Left-back Danny Rose has called on Levy to do every possible to keep Eriksen, saying: “It’s vital [that he re-signs]. He links everything up for us. The lads in the changing room trust the people upstairs to hopefully get him to sign.”

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Ajax sensation Hakim Ziyech as a potential replacement for Eriksen should the Dane move on; the Moroccan apparently available for as little as £25million this summer.

The Standard, meanwhile, claims Levy would, understandably, rather sell Eriksen to Real Madrid than strengthen a direct rival in Manchester United.