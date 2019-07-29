Man Utd given deadline to sign Argentina star in £160m swap deal

Manchester United have been told they have a week to get a deal over the line for Paulo Dybala, reports in Italy claim.

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus are understood to be preparing to make an offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and had been willing to include the Argentina forward as part of that deal.

Spurs, meanwhile, have also emerged as a serious front-runner to land 25-year-old, who only scored 10 goals in 42 appearances last season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo forced him onto the bench.

It was claimed over the weekend though that Dybala has no intentions of leaving Italy this summer and instead wishes to stay in Turin and fight for his place.

According to Tuttosport however the door has not been completely closed for United to swoop in and sign the former Palermo star.

The Turin-based newspaper does note that Red Devils are facing a race against time if they want to try and lure Dybala to Old Trafford as part of a deal which would send Romelu Lukaku the other way.

Juve apparently want the situation resolves by the end of the week or they will turn their attentions to other forward targets. United value Lukaku at £80million, while the reliable Sky Italia have placed Dybala’s valuation at £70-90m.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!