Man Utd given encouragement over two summer transfer targets

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given encouragement that two of his summer transfer targets could be available this summer.

The Manchester United boss is believed to be looking to add a right-back to his squad this summer with Antonio Valencia all set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Last week the Daily Mail claimed the Norwegian had given the green light for United’s hierarchy to make a £35million move for England Under-21 international Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And according to The Sun, Solskjaer has handed the club a three-man shopping list that includes Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Palace star Wan-Bissaka as part of a triple transfer swoop expected to set the club back around £180million.

Now Palace boss Roy Hodgson has admitted that Palace could sell the 21-year-old this summer, if the money is right, while he also admitted that Zaha, who has also been linked with United may move on.

Asked about the rumours surrounding Wan Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha, Hodgson said: “Every footballer has his price.

“Just because they have a contract here doesn’t mean they have their feet nailed down here. The club is in no way advertising them as sellable objects.

‘The good thing for me is one has a five-year contract (Zaha) and one has a four-year contract (Wan-Bissaka). Our aim is to start next season with them in our team, and if not, I hope the club feel the offers received for them were enough and worth taking.

Hodgson also added that he ignores the transfer speculation: “It’s been happening on a regular basis this season. Being linked to other clubs, we were linked to clubs in England, we were in Germany, we’re back in England now.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!