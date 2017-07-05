Man Utd given fresh Perisic hope as Inter close on replacement

Manchester United have been given renewed hope a deal for Ivan Perisic could finally be completed this week after Inter Milan made moves to sign his replacement.

The Croatian has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s No 1 winger target this summer, but the deal has been held up as the clubs continue to bicker over a price.

It is understood the €45million demanded by the Italians for Perisic is more than United were willing to spend, with club seeing their initial bid of €30million rejected.

However, after the former Wolfsburg star appointed a new agent, whom he told to get tough with Inter and force them to negotiate a lower price, it seems the player will finally get his wish, with reports in the Italian media suggesting the move is close to being finalised.

United are growing increasingly confident they can land a cut-price deal for one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets.

And it appears Inter are preparing for Perisic’s departure, with Sky Italy claiming they are stepping up their pursuit of Fiorentina’s Borja Valero.

The veteran Spanish playmaker, 32, would be the first midfield arrival at Inter this summer – paving the way for Perisic to leave.

Mourinho is said to have grown frustrated at United’s failure to secure his top targets, with a move for Alvaro Morata continuing to stall, so any deal for Perisic may at least give the Portuguese coach something to smile about