Manchester United will reportedly be given the chance to sign veteran Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic this summer.

Previous United boss Jose Mourinho was the one strongest linked with making a move for the Croatia international as he looked to take some of the goal-scoring burden off Romelu Lukaku’s shoulders.

Mandzukic ended up staying in Turin despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, but has seen his opportunities limited as a result this season.

Now, a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) claim that Mandzukic’s departure ‘is a matter of when not if’ as Juve boss Max Allegri has ideas for his forward department.

If Allegri remains as the head coach, he wishes to replace the former Bayern Munich man with a younger star who would partner Cristiano Ronaldo up top, or more opportunities could be awarded to Paulo Dybala.

Allegri is set to meet with club president Andrea Agnelli soon, and the Italian head coach will apparently request a new striker, which would spell the end for Mandzukic in Turin and open the door for United once again.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!