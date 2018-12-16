Man Utd given green light to sign €50m long-term Mourinho target

Manchester United have reportedly been given the green light to sign a top Jose Mourinho target this summer, although he could cost €50million.

Croatia star Ivan Perisic has been a major target for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho since 2017, while the player himself has also indicated that he fancies the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

Inter had stood firm on their reluctance to let the 29-year-old leave the San Siro, but now Tuttosport claims that the Serie A side are prepared to part company with the winger – although they are still demanding a fee of €50m, which could complicate matters.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg star has struggled to replicate the form he showed last season and at the World Cup, as Croatia reached the final in Russia, prompting Inter to look at alternatives for next season.

He has scored twice and provided just two assists in 20 games for Inter this term and was dropped for Inter’s clash with Udinese on Saturday.

Indeed, Perisic himself has recently revealed his frustration in Milan and has hinted that he may look to move on in 2019.

Two factors remain key to any potential move to Old Trafford, however. One being Mourinho remaining in charge at Old Trafford come next summer – indeed the United chief is reported to have been offered an escape route from Old Trafford by Inter themselves.

The other being the fee of €50m, which seems incredibly steep for a player who turns 30 in early February and whose form appears to be on the wane.

