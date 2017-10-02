Atletico’s chance of stance gives Man Utd big Griezmann lift

France's forward Antoine Griezmann (L) smiles with teammates as they celebrate after victory in the international friendly football match between France and England at The Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis near Paris on June 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been given fresh belief they could sign Antoine Griezmann next summer after a significant shift in Atletico Madrid’s approach over the player.

The France forward has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and he was expected for long periods to move to United this summer.

However, Atletico’s transfer embargo put paid to United’s hopes this summer, with Griezmann agreeing to stay and Jose Mourinho instead opting to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton in a £75million deal.

But with Diego Costa having agreed to return to Atletico, and with the club’s transfer ban set to end on January 1, 2018, AS claims the club have now changed their previous stance over the player.

The Spanish paper claims that while Griezmann was previously described as “untouchable” he is now someone they would consider selling if the right offer came in for him.

The claims may well be bluster given Griezmann’s transfer release clause is currently set to relapse to €100million from January 1 anyway, meaning should any party meet that fee, they’d have little choice but to accept it anyway.

However, with Mourinho failing to land the wide attacker he was looking for this summer, it would not come as a major surprise to see the United boss launch a fresh bid to sign the former Real Sociedad man in 2018.

Griezmann, who has scored 86 goals in 166 appearances for Atletico, has also been linked with Barcelona and Chelsea.