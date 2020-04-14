Man Utd given lift as Atletico decide to sell target with £168m exit clause

Manchester United have seemingly been given a big lift to their hopes of signing Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar this summer.

Spanish website Diario Madridista claims that the LaLiga giants are looking to offload the 24-year-old Red Devils target to finance another deal.

The report claims that Atletico are ‘looking for a player with Diego Simeone’s ‘DNA’ and have identified Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi as a replacement.

Lemar joined Atletico from Monaco for £52.7million in June 2018 but he has struggled to adapt to Spanish football, netting just three times and adding six assists in 67 appearances.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with France international, whose contract contains a £168million release clause, but United are thought to the frontrunners for his signature in England.

Old Trafford chiefs are said to have already opened talks to bring in the player this summer, although his €190m (£168m) exit clause is presenting a major issue.

Under no circumstances would United consider paying that amount and it’s reported they have told an intermediary that Atletico would have to seriously compromise on that price before a deal can take place.

And while there’s no suggestion the capital club would seek anywhere near that amount, United would need some clarification from Simeone’s side about what would be considered a realistic fee for the World Cup winner.

But the fact that the Spanish side have now identified a replacement for Lemar, means they are likely to want to act quickly to get their man and will in all likelihood name a reasonable price for United to get a deal done for the Frenchman.

Pundit explains why Wolves will be worried Man Utd target may leave

Raul Jimenez has been rated at Wolves’ most important player and the one they simply cannot afford to lose this summer, amid reports linking the Mexican with a big-money move to Manchester United.

Jimenez has been a key figure for Wolves over the last two seasons, scoring 17 goals to help them into Europe in their first season back in the Premier League.

Thanks in part to their participation in the Europa League, he has already surpassed that tally this season, with 22 goals and 10 assists to his name from 44 appearances this season already.

That form has seen him emerge as a target for Manchester United, who are short of options in attack and had to bring in former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan in January.

And while Ighalo has caught the eye for United, there are still doubts over whether or not his move from Shanghai Shenhua will become permanent in the summer; this claim from a former Nigeria star about Ighalo moving to Chelsea may certainly give them cause for concern.