Zidane discusses Bale future as Man Utd prepare new bid

Manchester United will revive efforts to sign Gareth Bale according to reports in Spain after the player was booed by Real Madrid fans on Sunday.

The £90million Welsh player struggled to find his best form for the European champions last season and speculation over his future at the club has popped up time and again over the summer.

United have regularly been linked with his signature, but with Jose Mourinho actively pursuing Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic, a potential deal for Bale looked like it would be placed on the backburner – especially while the player insisted he had no desire to leave the Spanish capital.

However, reports in Spain suggest their interest could be revived after Bale was roundly booed during Real’s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Sunday night.

With Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for the match, Bale missed numerous opportunities to lead Real to victory, leading fans to turn on the former Tottenham player.

The home side had to look to Marco Asensio to snatch them a point, with the youngster scoring a late equaliser having earlier opened the scoring.

And the form of Asensio could also convince Zinedine Zidane to cash in on Bale before Thursday’s transfer deadline, according to the reports.

Although it does seem unlikely Real Madrid, who last season won the La Liga and Champions League double, would weaken their squad at this late stage in the window, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has openly admitted his interest in the player.

Speaking earlier in the summer, Mourinho said: “If he’s not in the club’s plans and what you are writing is true, that the arrival of another player then Gareth would be on his way out of Real Madrid, I would try to be waiting for him on the other side and be fighting with the other coaches who would like to have him on their team.”

Zidane, speaking after Sunday’s 2-2 draw, insisted Bale remains in his plans, but conceded the Welshman should have done better with his chances.

“He’s a key player in the squad,” Zidane said. “Gareth is Gareth. We keep working hard and we rely on Gareth, just as is the case with the other players.

“Gareth’s situation is good. He had scoring opportunities but did not convert them. We’re going to keep working on this.

“I can’t criticise my players, quite the contrary. I’m very happy with their work.”