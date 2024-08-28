Manchester United will be asked to choose between two offers to offload Jadon Sancho before the transfer window closes with Fabrizio Romano revealing the options open to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and with a Chelsea great talking up a prospective move.

The England winger has struggled to capture his best form at Old Trafford since a mammth £73m switch from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 – a fee which still remains one of the top five biggest in Manchester United‘s history. And while the 24-year-old has set aside his differences with Erik ten Hag that saw him first excluded from the squad and then shipped out to Borussia Dortmund over the second half of the season, Sancho has failed to make the Dutchman’s first two matchday squads of the new Premier League season.

With United well served on the right wing – Amad Diallo currently occupies the spot, while Alejandro Garnacho and even Bruno Fernandes or Mason Mount could play there – the writing does appear to be on the wall for a player who has only managed 12 goals and six assists for the Red Devils from 83 appearances.

Clearly there is a super-talented player there. His form while on loan back at BVB showcased his dazzling talents with Rio Ferdinand purring after one Champions League outing with the pundit drooling at the way he had his opponents ‘shaking and baking’.

However, he has never quite hit those heights at United and a move away now looks in the best interests of all parties. United value Sancho in the £40m bracket, though whether they achieve their asking price now or somewhere down the line remains to be seen.

Fabrizio Romano reveals two offers Man Utd have for Sancho

Indeed, TEAMtalk confirmed on Tuesday that Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to bring the unwanted winger to Stamford Bridge this summer, having opened talks with United over a prospective deal.

Their efforts to sign him revolve around their quest to move on an unwanted player of their own, with Raheem Sterling being used as the bait and as part of a swap deal in their negotiations.

We understand, though, that with Sterling’s giant £325,000 a week wages proving an issue, Chelsea will likely need to offer United a financial incentive to force through the deal. Talks between the parties is continuing.

At the same token, Juventus are also still actively pursuing a deal and remain hopeful they can pinch the player from under the London side’s noses.

Providing an update on the two likely offers to move the player on that United will receive, trusted reporter Romano provided a significant update and has revealed that Sancho currently does not have a preference over which club to sign for.

“Jadon Sancho is wanted by both Chelsea and Juventus – both clubs are working on the deal but with different perspectives,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Chelsea will only consider the Sancho deal with a swap including one of their players who are not part of the project, like Raheem Sterling.

“Juventus, meanwhile, are in talks with United over loan move for Sancho with buy clause, but also the salary coverage is key point.

“For now my understanding is that Sancho is open to both moves, so it depends on the clubs.”

Chelsea old boy welcomes Sancho move

While the Blues are well blessed for wing options given they have the likes of Cole Palmer, Mykhail Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix who are all capable of playing there, it may come as a surprise that they are also in the mix for Sancho too.

However, former midfielder John Obi Mikel insists Sancho would be an elite signing for Chelsea and would be more than happy if the Blues can push through a deal.

“If we can get him through the door at Chelsea, I’d be very, very happy,” Mikel told his podcast.

“He’s a fantastic player. I think on that side of the pitch, we’re very strong. But listen, if we can get a player like Jadon, of course, you’d be happy to have him. If that happens, I’d be very happy.”

Paul Merson, meanwhile, has told SportsKeeda that the Blues would be making a mistake signing the United winger, suggesting instead that they should focus on bringing in a new goalkeeper and a striker.

“There’s talk of Chelsea wanting to sign Jadon Sancho,” Merson said.

“But honestly, I don’t see that happening. Chelsea don’t need another winger, what they need is a goalkeeper and a centre-forward.”