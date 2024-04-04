Man Utd gobsmacked as Liverpool prepare to match ‘bargain’ clause of key Dan Ashworth target

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is one of the most in-demand full-backs in the world and Liverpool are reportedly ready to rival Man Utd for his signature.

The 23-year-old has played a key role in Leverkusen’s title charge, scoring eight goals and making eight assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Frimpong is statistically one of the most dangerous wing-backs in Europe so it’s no surprise to see Man Utd’s prospective sporting director Dan Ashworth extremely keen on signing him.

He could provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford, who has struggled for consistent form this term.

However, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘plotting’ to trigger the ‘bargain release clause’ in Frimpong’s contract this season.

It’s claimed that the dynamic defender has a £35m clause that becomes active this summer and the Reds are one of the sides seriously considering matching that fee.

Arsenal are also credited with an interest in Frimpong, so a switch to a top Premier League side looks to be on the cards.

Frimpong to Liverpool could mean Alexander-Arnold position change

Liverpool have enjoyed another fantastic season under Jurgen Klopp and currently sit in second place in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

With Klopp set to leave at the end of the season some big changes are expected to occur at Anfield over the summer.

Richard Hughes has drawn up a list of transfer targets and Liverpool’s interest in Frimpong could reveal their plans for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid are interested in the England star amid rumours that he may not sign a contract extension. Recent reports suggest that he will put pen to paper soon, though.

The interest in Frimpong could mean that Liverpool want the option to move Alexander-Arnold into midfield – something that he has done effectively for England under Gareth Southgate.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League and playing in the middle could see him contribute more in attack.

Signing Frimpong would also ensure that the Reds have another quality right wing-back in their ranks while hot prospect Connor Bradley continues to develop.

£35m is undoubtedly a ‘bargain’ for Frimpong, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal match his release clause.

If the trio do so, it will be up to the full-back to choose his next destination – or remain at Leverkusen with Xabi Alonso.

