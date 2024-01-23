Man Utd going all out for spectacular Newcastle raid, with first of three game-changing coups already sealed

Manchester United have set their sights ‘with a laser focus’ on Newcastle for their next spectacular raid, and the first of three game-changing deals is already over the line.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 percent stake in Man Utd was announced on Christmas Eve. Final approval from the Premier League should come at some stage in the next three weeks. However, Ratcliffe and INEOS’ impact has already been felt at Old Trafford.

Indeed, the Daily Mail revealed former CEO, Richard Arnold, jumped before he was pushed upon learning of the partial takeover.

Arnold’s position is currently being filled by legal counsel Patrick Stewart in an interim capacity. His long-term successor was announced on Saturday.

Man Utd convinced Omar Berrada to ditch the City Group for INEOS and Man City’s Chief Football Operations Officer has tendered his resignation.

Berrada has already signed the contract with Man Utd and will be free to begin work with the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Berrada will take a seat on the club’s board, take executive control of both the footballing and business aspects of the club, and report to both Ratcliffe and the Glazers.

The Berrada coup is widely viewed as a huge statement of intent by United who are seeking to appoint the ‘best in class’. Berrada – who has been universally hailed for his work in the City Group – certainly fits that billing.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano as well as i news, Berrada is just one piece of a three-part plan to put Man Utd back atop English football.

Man Utd to push for Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell

Both the Manchester Evening News and Daily Mail have confirmed Newcastle chief Dan Ashworth is Ratcliffe and INEOS’ prime candidate for the sporting director’s role.

Ashworth worked wonders at West Brom, Brighton and the FA before continuing to impress at Newcastle. Indeed, hugely successful moves for Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak were sanctioned in Ashworth’s first window at the helm.

Romano confirmed Man Utd aim to appoint Ashworth as their new sporting director. That would either see incumbent John Murtough fired, or moved into an alternate role at Old Trafford.

Speaking to The United Stand on Monday, trusted reporter Romano stated a renewed attempt to lure Ashworth to Manchester will now take place.

“The feeling in the industry, Manchester United will push again, in the next days, or weeks to make it happen,” said Romano.

“Then we have to see the structure they want to build. If they want Dan Ashworth alone, or if they want to bring him another director like Paul Mitchell.

“I think the face they want for this project is Dan Ashworth, the discussion remains ongoing, we have to see what Newcastle will say.”

Mitchell to head up recruitment team?

i news added their take, declaring Ratcliffe’s right-hand man, Sir Dave Brailsford, ‘has his sights, with a laser focus, set on Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth to be the new regime’s sporting director.’

But as Romano alluded to, former Tottenham and RB Leipzig chief, Paul Mitchell, also factors into the equation.

i news added Mitchell is also being targeted and would take up the ‘head of recruitment role’ if brought to Old Trafford.

Per the report, United believe Berrada as CEO, Ashworth as sporting director and Mitchell leading up the recruitment team would help to finally put an end to Man Utd’s chronic underachievement in the post-Ferguson era.

