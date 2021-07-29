Manchester United have landed Jadon Sancho and are close to sealing a deal for Raphael Varane, but they still have interest in Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, claims a report.

Sancho was finally landed earlier this month for a fee of £73m and France defender Varane is also close to being unveiled. So much so that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy to speak about the classy centre-back on Wednesday night.

The France World Cup winner has agreed personal terms on a four-year deal with the option of another season. The contract will be signed after he completes his medical following quarantine.

“Of course very happy that we’ve managed to get a deal with Real Madrid,” Solskjaer said.

“The medical should hopefully be OK and he’s a proven winner. He’s a player we’ve followed for many, many years.

“I know Sir Alex (Ferguson) was very, very close to signing him. So this time around we’ve got him at the other end of his career.

“He’s proved over his whole career what a good person he is first of all, professional and he’s won what there is to win. I’m very happy getting both our players in.”

United though may not end their summer business there though. Apparently they have an interest in Brazil forward Vinicius Junior.

According to the Daily Mirror, earlier this month, Madrid offered to swell United’s attacking ranks further by including Vinicius as part of the Varane deal.

United have opted to keep Varane’s deal separate, but AS (via Sport Witness) claim United have him on their radar.

Real’s issue is that after Brexit Gareth Bale is now considered a non-EU player. That means there are four in Los Blancos’ squad and with the maximum being three, somebody will have to make way.

Real, who loaned Bale to Spurs last season, are hopeful it will be the Wales star. However, his wages make him an unattractive proposition.

Real Madrid’s bargaining chip

That has led to Vinicius’ future coming under the microscope. Suggestions are that Real see the 21-year-old as an important bargaining chip in their recruitment plans.

The Spanish outlet claim United have an “interest” in the player, but he is more likely to stay at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos reportedly want £68.5m for the winger.

From United’s perspective, with two big transfers already in the bag, a third deal may be out of sight this summer. And they already have Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani to call on in attack.

They may also have switched their priority to a midfield addition with Ruben Neves linked.

A move for Vinicius is considered the “second-best option” for the former Flamengo star.

The primary option being to stay at the Bernabeu.

