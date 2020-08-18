Man Utd great names the star Solskjaer is wrong to leave out of side

Dimitar Berbatov has hailed the improvements Manchester United have made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

United’s fine run of form since the turn of the year enabled the Red Devils to secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League. Solskjaer’s side in fact only lost eight times over the season – one fewer than runners-up Man City.

United also reached the semi-finals of three cup competitions; the latest setback being the Europa League defeat to Sevilla.

After the match, Paul Scholes named the one signing United need to make to prevent such losses going forwards.

However, Berbatov instead rued the absence of Scott McTominay from the starting XI and felt his absence was key.

McTominay was a key figure earlier in the season under Solskjaer but appears to have lost his way since football’s return. The Scotland midfielder has been largely overlooked and was an unused substituted in the EL semi.

But Berbatov reckons Solskjaer is wrong and has called on the manager to consider giving him more starts.

Speaking, Berbatov said: “I would like to see Scott McTominay get back in the team.

“But United need more depth, Ole made his first substitution very late on Sunday night when things weren’t going well.

“It does show he trusts his first eleven a lot, but maybe it shows he doesn’t trust his bench so much.”

Lukaku makes kind comments towards United

Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, showed his classy side with a message to his former employers.

The Belgium striker was sold to Inter Milan last summer after falling down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His move to the San Siro, however, has paid rich dividends. Lukaku scored his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season on Monday night as Inter trounced Shakhtar 5-0 to reach the Europa League final.

After the game, Lukaku was asked for his opinions on Manchester United’s progress since he left for Italy.

And despite leaving under something of a cloud, the Belgian clearly held no hard feelings. In fact, a trio of Manchester United stars came in for praise from the burly frontman.

“United tried their hardest,” Lukaku said after the game. “I think they had a really good season.

“I think Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) did a really good job. The players, they did really well.

“[Mason] Greenwood coming through, [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford – I expected all of that. I’m really happy for them.

“They look really good for next season, I have no doubt.”

