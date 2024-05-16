Manchester United have been given the go-ahead to sign Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, while Tottenham are souring on a pre-agreed transfer and Arsenal are closing in on a new striker – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

ARAUJO TO MAN UTD

Barcelona are warming to the blockbuster sale of centre-back Ronald Araujo and Man Utd have already made a promise to the player’s camp, according to a report.

It’s common knowledge the Red Devils are on the hunt for one and more probably two new centre-halves this summer.

Raphael Varane’s exit as a free agent has been confirmed by the club. Jonny Evans is also off contract this summer, while United will listen to offers for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a key target and an opening bid of £55m has been readied. But with a second centre-half needed, positive news from Spain has come at just the right time for Man Utd.

It’s revealed cash-strapped Barcelona have signalled Uruguay international Araujo, 25, can leave the club this summer.

The defender has emerged as a prime candidate to be sold and the player himself is growing increasingly aware of Barcelona’s plans to cash in.

What’s more, it’s also claimed Araujo is looking ever more favourably on leaving the Spanish giant.

Araujo feels let down; Man Utd’s promise

Araujo signed a new deal with Barca in 2022 on modest terms from a salary perspective. The expectation – per the report – was Barcelona would subsequently reward Araujo with a salary that far better suits his impact at the club in the following years.

However, fast forward to the present day and no new contract is on the horizon.

Man Utd are big admirers of Araujo, as are German giant Bayern Munich who made enquiries in January.

Both clubs would be able to pay far higher wages than Barcelona given their current financial predicament.

Furthermore, it’s stated Man Utd have already promised Araujo and his camp that they WILL make a concrete move for the player if he makes it clear he’s ready to leave Barcelona.

And with Barca seemingly pushing him towards the exit door and Araujo’s salary demands no closer to being met, a game-changing transfer to Old Trafford is now within reach.

On the subject of how much Araujo might cost, prior reports have listed a giant £85m figure.

TOTTENHAM TRANSFER IN SERIOUS DOUBT

Tottenham still haven’t made a decision on whether to activate the roughly £15m option to buy in Timo Werner’s loan deal. The lack of contact from Spurs is heightening concerns at RB Leipzig that the option WILL NOT be triggered. (BILD)

Donny van de Beek has emerged as a transfer target for three European sides – Inter Milan, Lazio and Girona. Man Utd will attempt to permanently offload the Dutchman this summer. (Spanish press)

Thomas Tuchel is in discussions with Bayern Munich over remaining as their manager after the German giant suffered a series of high profile rejections. (Fabrizio Romano)

While it’s ‘not a done deal yet’, the expectation is Tuchel will remain as Bayern boss and a contract until at least 2026 is being discussed. (Sky Germany)

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian and could raise their bid as high as £60m to seal a deal. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

Former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn could return to the Premier League by joining West Ham. Bergwijn’s current club Ajax will sell their biggest stars after failing to qualify for the Champions League. (Johan Inan)

ARSENAL CLOSE IN ON NEW STRIKER

Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko who is also on the radars of AC Milan and Napoli. (Telegraph)

Mason Greenwood has a new suitor in the form of Napoli. Man Utd will entertain offers for the 22 y/o and Napoli hope to spring a shock by beating Juventus to his signature. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus boss Max Allegri has fired a parting shot at Italian newspaper Tuttosport ahead of his anticipated summer exit. Tuttosport’s director claims Allegri told him: “Look, I know where to come and get you, I know where to wait for you. I’ll come and rip off both your ears. I’ll come and hit you in the face. Write the truth in your newspaper.” (Fabrizio Romano and Tuttosport director Guido Vaciago)

PSG are considering a shock swoop for Crystal Palace frontman Jean-Philippe Mateta. The 26 y/o Frenchman has scored nine goals in his last 10 Premier League matches. (Various)

Jose Mourinho is wanted by newly-promoted Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadiash who are interested in signing the likes of Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Ryan Kent. (Daily Mail & TEAMtalk)

AC Milan and Sevilla are both courting Wolves forward Fabio Silva who is currently on loan at Rangers. The Scottish giant won’t sign Silva outright and Wolves will explore exit opportunities. (Caught Offside)

BARCELONA/REAL MADRID UPDATES

Barcelona boss Xavi is obsessed with signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. Athletic have already rejected two approaches for the winger who can be signed via a €55m release clause. (Marca)

Barcelona director Deco would like to loan unused forward Vitor Roque to Las Palmas – assuming they avoid relegation. (Football Espana)

Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen is attracting widespread transfer interest from ‘several top clubs’, though the ex-Chelsea man will only be allowed to leave if ‘big-money’ offers are tabled. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid will decide the future of Luka Modric during a meeting between the Croatian and club president Florentino Perez on Thursday. Modric is out of contract at season’s end. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jesus Navas will leave Sevilla at the end of the season after making a mammoth 684 appearances for the club. (Spanish media)