MAN UTD NEW FAVOURITES TO SEAL KARIM BENZEMA SIGNATURE

Manchester United are ‘leading the race’ to sign Karim Benzema on a temporary deal this month – and it’s all thanks to their recent appointment of Omar Berrada as their new chief executive officer.

The legendary striker moved to Saudi Arabia over the summer, signing a ridiculous deal with Al-Ittihad netting the 36-year-old a staggering £2m a week and making him one of the best-paid sportsmen in the world.

However, like so many other big names who moved to the Gulf State, Benzema has seemingly already seen enough and is looking for a way out and and a return to mainland Europe amid claims he regrets his decision to quit Real Madrid and move to the Saudi Pro-League.

As a result, it was revealed on Tuesday that Benzema has been granted permission to leave if a deal could be arranged that at least part covers his substantial wages.

While a return to the Bernabeu is not an option, Benzema was reported on Tuesday to be considering one of three options, with his former club Lyon, the club where Benzema started his career, among those leading the charge – if they can find a way to finance the move.

However, there is strong competition too from Arsenal and Chelsea, who we revealed on Tuesday had made clear their intentions to try and sign the 450-goal striker.

Omar Berrada sets up Man Utd move for superstar striker

Providing an update on his future, L’Equipe reports that Lyon have ruled themselves out after deeming his wages too high. And with only the Premier League his likely destination, it will not come down to which club wins the race for his signature.

Now the French paper has a surprise new name in the frame in Manchester United.

And they strongly claim that their recently-appointed CEO, Berrada, gives them a key advantage in the hunt to sign him, with the former Manchester City chief having what’s described as very close ties to officials of Al-Ittihad.

United are desperate to add a new striker to their mix to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund and have sounded out Eric Choupo-Moting over a move to Old Trafford.

However, any such deal would be difficult to navigate and Erik ten Hag and Co could well decide that a move for Benzema would be easier – albeit more costly – to eke out.

L’Equipe are convinced that a deal for United to bring in the 97-times capped striker and conclude that Berrada is ‘capable of attracting’ Benzema to United, who are ‘very strong options’ for his signature.

ARSENAL PLOT MASSIVE SUMMER MOVE FOR MARTIN ZUBIMENDI

Arsenal have not reached an agreement to sign Martin Zubimendi this month, but will push for his signing this summer, though will face strong competition from Bayern Munich for the Real Sociedad midfielder, who has a €60m (£53m) exit clause in his deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

The Gunners are willing to spend as much as €75m (€64m) to sign FC Porto striker Evanilson this summer. (various)

Tottenham are joining the hunt to sign Joshua Zirkzee and are willing to spend up to €50m (£42.7m) to sign him from Bologna this summer. (Tuttomercato)

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood has made clear to his agents that the chance to play for Barcelona would be a ‘dream come true’ and that he would relish the chance to move there. (Sport)

Manchester City are looking to make a move for 17-year-old central defender Pau Cubarsi, who has been catching the eye in Barcelona’s youth team. (AS)

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles is ‘very close’ to completing a move to Turkey with Besiktas. His deal at St James’ Park expires this summer and the Black Stars will pay a small fee to sign him now. (various)

Kylian Mbappe’s next club has been revealed to be Real Madrid with the PSG superstar reaching agreement and with club icon Ronaldo also letting slip he expects the Frenchman to play for Los Blancos. (Hadrien Grenier)

EVERTON KEEN ON MOVE TO SIGN BRAZILIAN WINGER

Real Betis star Borja Iglesias is very close to signing for Bayer Leverkusen on a loan deal until the end of the season, while RB Leipzig are keen to sign the LaLiga side’s €20m-rated winger Luiz Henrique. (various)

Everton are also keen on Henrique but cannot afford Betis’ asking price for the Brazilian. (ABC Sevilla)

Tottenham want to sign Hertha Berlin’s teenage midfielder Boris “Bobo” Mamzuah Lum, who is also being tracked by Bayern Munich and Ajax. (BILD)

Newcastle have knocked back a solid €15m (£12.9m) bid from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier – and have made it clear they have no plans to sell the England international. (BILD)

Al-Hilal midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has expressed his wish to leave the Saudi Pro-League club and has told his teammates he wants to re-sign for Lazio. (Il Messagero)

Al Nassr are preparing an audacious double raid on Manchester United for Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a move that could put millions into the Old Trafford coffers. (various)

RB Leipzig wing-back Angelino, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has agreed personal terms with Roma ahead of a possible January transfer. (Sky Italia)

Aston Villa are hoping to sign Belgian midfielder Mandela Keita from OH Leuven to fill the gap in their squad set to arrive from Leander Dendoncker’s surprise move to Napoli. (Het Laatste Nieuwsblad)

CHELSEA READY TO SMASH RECORD AND MEET GIANT OSIMHEN EXIT FEE

Strong reports in Italy claim Chelsea have made it clear to Victor Osimhen’s agents they plan to trigger his release clause this summer, which is set at a staggering €130m (£111m) making the Napoli striker their new club-record signing. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is the subject of surprise offers to stay in the Premier League with two unnamed sides, amid claims the Spanish winger will be allowed to leave N17 this month. Fioretina and Lazio are also keen. (Corriere dello Sport)

Jakub Kiwior admits it is “definitely nice” to see his name linked with moves to AC Milan and Roma – but insists he is happy to stay at Arsenal this month. (Super Express)

Former Roma boss Jose Mourinho has rejected an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab and now looks poised to remain in Italy and take up an offer to coach Napoli. (ESPN)

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan from Rapid Bucharest, paying a fee of just €1m. They also hope to bring in Moise Kean and Arthur Vermeeren -the latter costing a package worth €27m – in the coming days. (Marca)

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid pair Javi Galan and Ivo Grbic are set to join Real Sociedad and Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season. (Estadio Deportivo)

Lille have made it clear they have no plans to cash in on Leny Yoro this month amid growing interest from PSG, and with Liverpool and Manchester United both monitoring the €80m-rated teenager. (Fabrizio Romano)