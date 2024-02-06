Manchester United are preparing moves for two Barcelona stars after they were given a big ultimatum, a ‘trapped’ Chelsea player is a target for AC Milan, while there’s also a big update on interest from Spain in departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

MAN UTD LURK AS BARCELONA WARN STAR DUO THEY MAY BE SOLD

Manchester United are gearing up for a potential double raid on Barcelona after the LaLiga served notice to two of their man that they may be made available for a summer transfer.

The Red Devils spent the majority of Erik ten Hag’s first summer window in charge chasing Frenkie de Jong to no avail, with the Dutch midfielder persistently refusing leave Barcelona, where he felt settled. That snub ultimately saw Manchester United decide on a big-money move instead for Casemiro, but just 18 months later, speculation is mounting that the Brazilian midfielder looks likely to move on himself at the season’s end.

His contract is not due to expire until 2026, but Barca continue to have to tread carefully over FFP limitations and reports in Spain claim they are ready to sell off up to five of their big-name stars this summer to help balance the books.

And while other players, such as Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Robert Lewandowski are likely to be out the door first, Sport reports that both De Jong – and another big Manchester United target in Ronald Araujo – have both been given ultimatums: either sign a new deal on reduced terms, or face being sold off.

Per the article, sporting director Deco has now made it clear to the pair they must sign new deals before the season’s end or face being transfer-listed.

Competition to sign Araujo – widely regarded as one of the best defenders in LaLiga – will likely be tough with Bayern Munich also strongly linked with a move for the Uruguayan.

But any indication that he will be put up for sale will see United register their interest – and it’s an identical situation too with De Jong.

Deals for the pair would not come cheap with Barca valuing both players at around the €70m (£59.9m) mark or €140m (£119.8m) for the pair.

Man Utd told cost needed to sign Gleison Bremer

Per multiple reports, however, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sign a new defender, a midfielder and a new striker at Old Trafford this summer, meaning deals for both De Jong and Araujo would absolutely tick off two big boxes, in that regard.

However, as far as a new centre-half is concerned, United have also been strongly linked with a move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer too in recent days.

The Brazilian has something of an uncompromising style and certainly takes no prisoners and is also one of the first names on Massimiliano Allegri’s teamsheet.

But amid claims the Bianconeri could be forced to cash in, Calciomercato claims they are willing to listen to offers in the region of €70m for the player this summer.

Having cost €41m from Torino in summer 2022, Bremer currently earns €6m a season (around £98,000 a week) with the Old Lady.

Such have been his commanding displays that the 26-year-old is now reportedly seeking a pay-rise; something that Juve are financially unwilling to consider right now.

Instead, it has been made clear that they would be open to his sale, with United likely to be among those chasing his signature.

As a result, he could well present a viable alternative to Araujo if the Uruguayan moves elsewhere.

LEEDS REJECTED SUBSTANTIAL JANUARY BID FOR STAR MAN

Tottenham have been told that an offer worth €70m (£60m) will be accepted by Barcelona for former Leeds winger Raphinha this summer. (Sport)

Manchester City look likely to miss out on the €35m signing of Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, with Real Madrid instead ready to trigger the €8m buy-back clause in his deal. (Marca)

Genoa director Andres Blazquez is confident of keeping Tottenham loanee Djed Spence on a permanent deal this summer – but insists it was necessary to for the Serie A side to cash in on Radu Dragusin, who joined Tottenham last month. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea are firmly in the picture to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig this summer and will trigger his €50m release clause if they can’t land €130m Victor Osimhen. (Milan Live)

Leeds United blocked a late January approach from Feyenoord to re-sign Crysencio Summerville in the January transfer window. (Algemeen Dagblad)

Liverpool and Arsenal have both distanced themselves from a possible deal for Kylian Mbappe this summer as speculation of an agreement with Real Madrid gathers pace, while Los Blancos stars have never been more confident of signing the 25-year-old. (Marca / Fabrizio Romano)

The PSG superstar is yet to make up his mind on a summer move to the Bernabeu and any decision on his future will be delayed until the end of the season. (Jerome Rothen)

Liverpool are showing serious interest in PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, though with Manchester City also keen, the Eredivisie side will only sell the 33-goal winger for big-money this summer. (Voetbalkrant)

‘TRAPPED’ CHELSEA STAR SET FOR AC MILAN TRANSFER

AC Milan are plotting another raid on Chelsea with a deal for Carney Chukwuemeka now in their sights and amid claims the star “feels trapped” at Stamford Bridge. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle United and Fulham are battling to sign FC Nurnberg star Can Uzun, 18, who has 16 goal involvements from 20 matches this season. (BILD)

Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga has revealed his side blocked a January move to Brentford after an approach for his services by the Premier League side. (Viggo Sport)

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr want to reunite defender Raphael Varane, 30, with his former Man Utd and Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and are ready to make a move to prise the World Cup winner from Old Trafford. (various)

Barcelona will let captain Sergi Roberto walk away as a free agent this summer with the player likely to move on in the wake of Xavi Hernandez’s departure as coach. (Mundo Deportivo)

The reigning LaLiga champions could turn to Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, who is on a free transfer at the end of the season, as a potential summer signing. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid are ready to step up their interest in signing Lille defender Leny Yoro, who is also on Liverpool and Man Utd’s radar, having already set the wheels in motion for a summer move. (Marca)

Arsenal are ready to offload injury-prone midfielder Thomas Partey this summer and have lined up three possible replacements – with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi their No 1 target. (various)

BARCELONA CHIEF PROVIDES UPDATE ON JURGEN KLOPP INTEREST

Barcelona sporting director Deco insists the time is not right to discuss the merits of appointing departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as Xavi’s successor – but has refused to rule out a possible approach. (La Vanguarda)

Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is learning Spanish and has made clear his wish to take over as Barcelona boss in the summer following the news that Xavi will depart. (BILD)

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed his side are in talks over a move to sign Piotr Zielinski as a free agent from Napoli at the end of the season. (DAZN)

Marotta has also confirmed his side are in talks over extending the Inter contracts of Chelsea and Arsenal target Lautaro Martinez and long-term Liverpool fancy, Nicolo Barella. (DAZN)

Atalanta striker Luis Muriel is continuing talks over a surprise transfer to MLS with Orlando City, having initially moved to the Bergamo side for €21.9m in 2019. (Matteo Moretto)

Manchester United will demand a fee of up to €55m (£47m) for Jadon Sancho this summer – with current loan side Borussia Dortmund getting first refusal. (various)

Eintracht Frankfurt are already having second thoughts about the permanent signing of loanee Donny van de Beek this summer after leaving him out of their Europa League squad and with the player struggling to find his form so far. (various)