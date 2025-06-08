Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Viktor Gyokeres is “not developing” in a key update that not only enhances the Gunners’ prospects of landing a big-money alternative, but also increases the chances of the powerful Sporting CP star moving to Old Trafford.

The summer transfer window is expected to heavily feature several big-name strikers being on the move. While Chelsea have already got their own in the bag in Liam Delap, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all expected to strengthen their forward options this summer.

With top-quality options few and far between, a lot of clubs find themselves scrambling to sign similar targets – and that can certainly be said of Gyokeres, who has found himself strongly linked with both the Gunners and Manchester United this summer.

Indeed, recent reports have revealed that the free-scoring Swede, who boasts a formidable record of 54 goals in 52 appearances this season, is open to the move to Old Trafford despite the lack of Champions League football on offer.

However, while Arsenal have explored the possibility of his signing, Romano has now revealed that the Gunners do not intend to step up that interest – instead putting all their eggs into the capture of Benjamin Sesko instead.

The Slovenian striker, who has struck an 39 goals in 87 appearances across his two years with RB Leipzig, can leave the Red Bull Arena for a fee of around €80m (£67.3m, $90.8m) this summer owing to a clause in his contract.

Now Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, says the Gunners are going all in on the powerful 22-year-old.

“It’s important to say that at the moment, the other situation on the Arsenal side, Viktor Gyokeres, the other name in the list of Arsenal, at the moment, the situation is not developing,” Romano stated, before adding: “Arsenal are focused on Benjamin Sesko, discussing and advancing for Benjamin Sesko… for Viktor Gyokeres, I’m not aware of an official bid from Arsenal or any sort of agreement.”

Man Utd given free run at Gyokeres transfer

With Arsenal pursuing a move for Sesko, United will effectively be left as sole suitors for Gyokeres, whom Sporting CP have a gentlemen’s agreement to let leave this summer for a sum less than his exit clause.

And while United may need to offload players first to finance a deal, more so given their next priority remains on finalising a deal for Bryan Mbeumo, Ruben Amorim could be gifted an entirely new-look forward line next season.

Gyokeres will certainly add more of a goalscoring threat compared to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, both of whom struggled badly this season.

However, with United now in the driving seat to land the 174-goal Swede, a report on Friday stated the Red Devils are poised to launch a £60m (€71m, $81m) opening bid for Gyokeres, with both Amorim and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe both green-lighting the prospective move.

Furthermore, there is also optimism from the United end that Sporting will accept their offer, with the Portuguese champions having lowered their demands this summer due to the 27-year-old’s desire to move on.

Man Utd made to sweat on Mbeumo; Arsenal chase Chelsea star

Meanwhile, United are exploring alternative and cheaper options to Gyokeres should they be priced out of a move for former Coventry man, Gyokeres and reports on Sunday have also revealed director of football Jason Wilcox has also looked into the possible free-transfer capture of an 11-cap international striker this summer too.

On the subject of Mbeumo, United still have a fair bit of work to do before they can get his signing over the line. That’s after Tottenham Hotspur launched a counter-offer for his services and, while lower making a lower salary proposal to the Cameroon international, they do have two ace cards in their favour.

Over at Arsenal, our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has revealed representatives the Gunners are in regular and positive contact with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s representatives as they continue discussions over a possible deal, though another Premier League side also pose a lingering threat.

