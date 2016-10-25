Van Gaal was put off signing Mkhitaryan for Manchester United

Manchester United were put off signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan under Louis van Gaal, according to reports.

Mhitaryan moved to Old Trafford in a £26.3million move from Borussia Dortmund this summer after being named the Bundesliga’s Player of the Year last term.

The Armenian’s start to life in the Premier League has been slow, and the attacking midfielder has failed to even make United’s bench in recent weeks.

Mkhitaryan was hauled off at half-time in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City – his only start for the club – before picking up an injury on international duty in recent weeks.

Despite returning to fitness, the 27-year-old was left out of Jose Mourinho’s match-day squads for the win over Fenerbahce and defeat to Chelsea.

According to The Independent, Van Gaal and his coaching staff had concerns about the player’s suitability to the Premier League.

The Dutchman’s worries were partly because of Shinji Kagawa’s failure to settle in England.

There have been suggestions that the move was sanctioned by the club and not Mourinho, but the report states the former Chelsea boss was keen to sign the player.