Manchester United tried to sign Corentin Tolisso on loan from Bayern Munich in January, but their approach was turned down, according to reports in Germany.

United replenished their midfield with the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, bringing a close to a long-running transfer saga – with one former Premier League coach giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some advice on how best to use him.

However, it appears that Fernandes was not the only midfielder United wanted in January, as Kicker have now revealed that the Red Devils made an approach for Bayern star Tolisso.

The French midfielder was a teammate of Paul Pogba when Les Bleus won the World Cup in 2018, but has struggled to kick on since then, with an ACL injury ruling him out of most of last season.

According to Kicker, United wanted to give him the chance to rebuild his career at Old Trafford for six months, but Bayern rejected their offer because of an injury crisis plaguing other members of their squad.

That does not necessarily rule out the chance of Tolisso being allowed to leave in the summer, though, as he has struggled to maintain a fair share of gametime since Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac as coach midway through the season.

It is claimed that Bayern could sell Tolisso in the summer to fund a big-money move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, who himself has been linked with a Premier League move.

Havertz, who has a nine-figure valuation, has attracted the interest of Liverpool, who are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record to sign him this summer – even if Bayern remain the favourites for his signature.