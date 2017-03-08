Man Utd hand Italian whizzkid trial; smashes hat-trick on debut

Manchester United have given Italian teenager Pierpaolo D’Errico a week-long trial.

The 16-year-old currently plays his football for Italian side Parabita Heffort Soccer Dream and is the club’s top goalscorer.

Labelled as a “natural born striker” by the football club’s owner Pasquale Bruno, D’Errico has been given a chance to impress the academy staff at the Red Devils.

And according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the youngster made a fantastic first impression by netting a hat-trick in his first trial match for United.

After his stellar performance, D’Errico said: “The comrades were strong. I, however, do not stop dreaming.

“I’m happy to be here, that’s an incredible joy.

“I trained with the U18 team and in the other pitch I could see Zlatan Ibrahimovic and all the other Manchester United players.”

The Italian has reportedly been scouted by a number of top European clubs in recent months.