Man Utd handed £27m asking price for January midfield target

Manchester United will have to pay up to £27m to sign Anderlecht star Leander Dendoncker in January, according to the club’s general manager Herman Van Holsbeeck.

The 22-year-old is said to have made a major impression on Jose Mourinho in last season’s Europa League final against United, with the midfielder scoring in Brussels before producing an outstanding display in the second leg at Old Trafford as the Belgian outfit crashed out of the competition.

United cooled their interest in the 22-year-old after the summer arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, but the Manchester Evening News claims that Mourinho has made contact with Dendoncker’s camp with an eye on a potential January move.

Holsbeeck, however, was keen to address the latest round of speculation amid fresh interest from West Ham in the player as well.

“Dendoncker was already busy in the previous transfer period,” he said.

“But now that Kara is injured, Leander is doing a great job as a central defender and we’re not going to let our star go. Unless there is an insane bid perhaps.

“These are matters that are discussed. A transfer for €25-€30m is possible, but then we also need a replacement right away.”

Despite his young age, Dendoncker has already made 140 appearances for Anderlecht’s first team since making his debut as a teenager in 2014.