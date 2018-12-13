Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of a Barcelona defender, with the Catalan side reportedly eyeing a replacement.

Jordi Alba is reportedly a target for Man Utd in January as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his side following an underwhelming start to the season.

The left-back spoke to the media after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid last month, and admitted his requests to talk about extending his contract at the Camp Nou beyond 2020 had been ignored.

He said: “I don’t know what the club think of me and it’s strange because there’s not much more of my contract left.

“My intentions are to finish my career here, but we’ll see as I don’t know what their intentions are or when they think it will be convenient to call me.”

Talks have apparently been going on for some time, with initial discussions having taken place a year ago with former director of football Raul Sanllehi, to outline the stance of both parties.

Alba’s current deal reportedly possesses a €150m release clause, which may alert United should no agreement on an extension be reached.

Now, a report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona are eyeing star Lyon defender Ferland Mendy as a possible replacement for Alba.

The 23-year-old has under two years left on his deal with the Ligue 1 side and carries a reported price tag of €15million.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas did deny that the LaLiga side are interested in Mendy, however the Catalan paper are adamant that Barca are in fact keen on the France international.