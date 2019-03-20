Man Utd handed boost in hunt for £100m target after brutal Messi verdict

Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona that he does not want Philippe Coutinho to be used in a deal for Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano is once again the subject of speculation after recent reports from Spain suggested he will look to move on at the end of the season.

The France international turns 28 on Thursday, and has been heavily linked with an £88million move to Barcelona last summer, while Man Utd and PSG were also in the running to sign the diminutive striker before he decided to stay with Atletico.

He signed a new contract with Atleti until 2023 after their Europa League success and within that deal was a £170million release clause, which will reportedly claim will drop to £103m this summer.

One possible option that has been discussed is a swap deal involving Griezmann and Coutinho – the latter having also been repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However Spanish outlet Don Balon provides an update, claiming that Messi has vetoed any idea of Griezmann arriving in a deal, and instead just wants Coutinho to leave.

Reports earlier in the month suggested the Brazilian was open to a return to England with United emerging as a top suitor to sign him.

The Independent on Wednesday meanwhile suggested that United are interested in a £100m summer move, while Chelsea have also been linked.

