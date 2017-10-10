Man Utd handed double fitness boost ahead of Liverpool showdown

Manchester United have learnt that both Romelu Lukaku and Phil Jones are expected to be fit for Saturday’s showdown with Liverpool.

The duo have been mainstays in Jose Mourinho’s side this season, but emerged as doubts for the crunch clash after missing weekend internationals for their respective countries.

However, both players have reported positive news in their bid to be fit for the game against their north-west rivals.

Lukaku had been struggling with an ankle complaint, but such has been his recovery, that the the powerful frontman could even make Belgium’s side for his their qualifier with Cyprus on Tuesday.

Discussing the striker’s condition, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez confirmed Lukaku was now “100% fit”.

Belgium have already secured qualification for the World Cup, while Cyprus’ hopes are already over – meaning Tuesday’s match is something of a dead rubber.

United boss Jose Mourinho will therefore e hoping former Everton boss Martinez rotates his squad and gives a few of his fringe players a run out in Lukaku’s place.

Jones, meanwhile, has been struggling with a minor knee injury and was deemed unfit for the World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.

However, the Manchester Evening News claim the player, having been assessed by United’s medical team, has been given the all-clear to resume training and will very much be in contention for the trip to Anfield.

United have conceded just two league goals this season and Mourinho sung Jones’ praises earlier in the campaign, saying he was “everything I like in a central defender”.

Mourinho added: “He’s potentially a very good player, he’s still young.

“He’s still in a learning age but for years and years and years he was injury-prone.

“If we manage to have him safe and protected from injuries, I think potentially he’s everything I like in a central defender.”