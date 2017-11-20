Barcelona concern gives Man Utd fresh hope of Griezmann deal

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their reported pursuit of an Atletico Madrid star as one of their rivals is debating pulling out.

According to recent reports, Barcelona are locked in talks with Antoine Griezmann over a potential move to the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman has a €100million release clause that Barcelona will need to trigger in order to land him, as Atleti won’t sell their star for a lower fee.

This has left Barcelona executives scratching their heads as to whether to match the player’s price-tag in the summer, according to Don Balon.

Griezmann has had a tough time recently with the Rojiblancos; his own fans booed him during the Madrid derby on Saturday following a string of poor performances.

This is good news for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United, as the Red Devils are long time admirers of the former Sociedad star. Atletico meanwhile may be more willing to do business with a foreign side rather than lose a key asset to a league rival.

