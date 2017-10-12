Man Utd handed huge injury boost as Pogba nears return

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly set to return ahead of schedule following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The France international tore his hamstring during United’s Champions League clash with Basel and has been out since.

According to a report in The Independent though, Jose Mourinho is hopeful that he will have the 24-year-old back for United’s trip to Swansea in the League Cup later this month.

That would mean that Pogba would be fit to face Tottenham and Chelsea in the two Premier League games that follow.

The Red Devils are already set to be without Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick for their game against Liverpool at the weekend.

Rumours earlier in the week stated United are set to hire a running coach for the former Juventus man and ban him from playing basketball.

That was according to Tuttosport, who claimed that the club are desperate to get Pogba back into action that they will impose strict rules on the 24-year-old.