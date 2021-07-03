Manchester United have been handed a huge lift in their bid to land one of the most talented young central midfielders in European football.

Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga has already hinted at a potential switch to Old Trafford after he ‘liked’ a post about Sancho’s impending £73m move, The England winger is expected to have his medical after England’s run at Euro 2020 has concluded.

And Sancho could now be joined at United by Camavinga, who is another player on the club’s radar.

Le Parisien states that the 18-year-old’s exit is “inevitable” this summer. That is after contract extension talks failed to take a step forward, with Camavinga available on a free in 2022.

The young midfielder is widely considered one of the best prospects in Europe. However, United are not the only club chasing his signature, with Real Madrid also keen.

Despite his likely exit, the player has returned to train with Rennes this week. The report also states that no official offer has been made just yet.

Camavinga played 39 times in all competitions for Rennes last season, scoring once.

Maguire hails incoming United signing

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire says he has been mightily impressed with Jadon Sancho in England training and believes he will be a huge success at Manchester United.

United have all but landed the player they chased hard last summer.

The 21-year-old is poised to undergo a medical at Old Trafford after Dortmund accepted a £73million bid from the Premier League giants. The switch comes as United have finally ended a two-year race to sign the winger, who is currently with England preparing for a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Rome.

Maguire believes Sancho brings great experience to United, despite hardly featuring for England at the Euros.

He appeared as an 84th-minute sub in the 1-0 win over Czech Republic. He will likely have to settle for a bench role in Rome on Saturday night.

Maguire though knows United have landed a gem, he said: “When he does sign, I’m sure he’s going to have a great career for United and be a big part of us being successful in the future.

“Jadon’s a top player. He has great experience in these big games. We’ve obviously got some exceptional talent in his position in this team.

“We’ve got some exceptional talent in his position in this England team so Jadon will bide his time, be patient and be ready when his opportunity comes.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way he has been working in training. He’s really putting a shift in day in day out.

“He has some great talent. He is scoring goals in the five-a-sides and so on. He’s a great lad.”

