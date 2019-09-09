Man Utd handed injury boost as star is tipped for early return

Eric Bailly has handed Manchester United a boost, with the defender being tipped to make an earlier than expected return from knee surgery.

The Ivory Coast star went under the knife in July after suffering ligament damage in his right knee during a pre-season friendly against Tottenham in China.

The centre-back had initially been ruled out until Christmas with a five-month recovery period expected to be required before he was ready to return to first-team action.

However, ESPN FC claims that Bailly may now return to action quicker than first thought.

He is reportedly targeting a return after the international break in November so should return to training in around two months.

The 25-year-old has not featured in a competitive fixture for the Red Devils since April when he injured his left knee.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly welcome the news as his injury troubles mount.

Luke Shaw is out for a month with a hamstring problem, while Anthony Martial missed the draw at Southampton with a thigh strain.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard were both called up to the England squad but had to withdraw with a back injury and through illness respectively.

Paul Pogba also pulled out of the French squad France after picking up an ankle knock at St Mary’s, while Diogo Dalot has recently travelled to China for treatment on a hip injury.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!