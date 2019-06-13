Man Utd handed major boost as Barcelona slash price of target

Manchester United have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Barcelona goalkeeper Jaspen Cillessen, reports in Spain claim.

Widespread reports have suggested that the Netherlands international, who lost in the final of the Nations League to Portugal on Sunday, has asked to leave the Nou Camp this summer over a lack of first-team action.

And with De Gea continuing to be linked with an Old Trafford exit, the 30-year-old Cillessen is believed to be on United’s radar to replace the Spaniard.

The former Ajax stopper suggested an exit is on the cards recently when he revealed that he is more than happy to sit and wait for the right offer to come along this summer.

His £53million (€60m) release clause had been regarded as a potential obstacle for interested clubs, but the latest news from Spain will come as a major boost.

Newspaper AS are now claiming that Barcelona are now ready to consider offers of around £17m, which is obviously a major discount on the previously quoted fee.

Portuguese duo Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are also among the clubs apparently in the running.

