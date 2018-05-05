Man Utd handed Ronaldo lifeline as star threatens to quit Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has threatened to quit Real Madrid in the summer if the club opt to cash in on Karim Benzema.

The news will have alerted Manchester United to the prospect of having the chance to bring the former fans favourite back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo left the Manchester club in 2009, and has since gone on to become regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon claimed recently that the 33-year-old is open to a return to the Red Devils, and were keen to do a deal that saw Paul Pogba go in the opposite direction.

Don Balon have now claimed that the Portuguese forward is unhappy that the club are contemplating selling Benzema.

Should Real sell the Frenchman, it will be sure to put Jose Mourinho’s side on high alert.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.