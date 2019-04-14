Man Utd hatch plan to keep influential star amid Real Madrid links

Manchester United will make an attempt to keep Paul Pogba at the club beyond the summer by giving him the captaincy, a report claims.

The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Bernabeu with the rumours intensifying since Zinedine Zidane returned to the club as manager.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he can not see Pogba playing for a different club next season, but recent reports have suggested that United must finish in the top four if they are to secure the midfielder’s future.

However, the Sunday Mirror claim that United have hatched a plan and are ready to make Pogba their new captain to prove his value to the club.

Antonio Valencia is the current club captain, but Ashley Young wears the armband for most games as the former is out of favour.

Pogba has been hugely influential for the Red Devils this terms, amassing 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

