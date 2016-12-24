Man Utd have abandoned their ‘traditions’, claims David Moyes

Failed former Manchester United boss David Moyes believes his old club have lost some of their “great traditions”.

Moyes, who was chosen to replace Sir Alex Ferguson in the Old Trafford hotseat in 2014, barely lasted 10 months before he was replaced by caretaker manager Ryan Giggs, though he was ultimately succeeded by Louis van Gaal.

The Scot however believes that United’s new approach for foreign managers – he’s cited their “history of picking British managers over the years” – as one of the ways in which the club have departed from their traditional approach.

“I can say that’s gone,” Sunderland manager Moyes told the Daily Telegraph.

“There have been a few changes at Manchester United but that’s the way they have chosen to go.”

Since Ferguson’s departure, United have splashed the cash on a number of high-profile signings, including Juan Mata, Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba.

“They were a football club who enjoyed traditions with the way they spent,” said Moyes.

“They didn’t try to compete with all the other clubs. They did what they thought was the right thing to do and spent the right way.

“Maybe that has had to change because of the current situation. [But] Sir Alex [Ferguson] went out and bought wisely and correctly in the transfer market and what he thought he needed to do.”