Man Utd have ace in the hole as they line up £200m-plus Neymar swoop

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a sensational swoop for PSG attacker Neymar and believe they have an ace in the hole to get their man.

United are said to have told the Brazilian superstar that they will rival La Liga giants Real Madrid for his signature if he quits France this summer.

The former Barcelona star would cost in excess of £200million, but United are reported to have made it clear that they are prepared to pay a world-record fee and match his £30m-a-year wages.

Real have been the frontrunners to land the 26-year-old but United believe that their working relationship with Neymar’s father, Neymar Santos senior, could give them the edge in bringing the player to Old Trafford.

Neymar senior is a United fan and is said to have admitted in the past that he would for his son to one day play for Jose Mourinho’s men.

The Brazilian has had several fallouts with Unai Emery this season and although the current PSG boss is leaving at the end of the season, it would appear that Neymar is still keen to move on.

Indeed, reports in France earlier this week claimed that Neymar’s father had tasked super agent Pini Zahavi with sealing his son’s transfer to Real.

But Neymar quietened such speculation by watching his team-mates in the French Cup final – having spent a lot of time in Brazil rehabilitating from injury.

Real, however, believe that the marquee signing of Neymar will give them a huge boost as they look to regain the La Liga title from Barcelona next season.

But United will have something to say about that, if the report in the Sunday Mirror has some depth to it.

