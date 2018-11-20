Manchester United are upping their efforts to sign a central defender in the January transfer window, but will have to pay £89m to land their top target.

A report from Argentina claims that the Red Devils have had a bid of £77m for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly turned down by the Serie A club, as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen what has often been a flaky back line this season.

Despite the bid being a world record one for a defender, Argentinian broadcaster TyC claims that Napoli will not accept any offer under £89m.

The 27-year-old has been on Mourinho’s radar for some time now, having developed into one of European club football’s finest centre-backs since his move to Italy from Genk in 2014.

Mourinho is also said to have maintained an interest in summer targets Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire, but a move for Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake is looking increasingly unlikely given the agreement in place with Chelsea over a £40m Stamford Bridge return.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has instructed the United board to secure the signing of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt at all costs. Read the full story here…

