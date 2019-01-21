Man Utd have four priority positions to address in their starting XI

Manchester United fans have told the club to back Solskjaer in January, while our Chelsea readers are questioning Sarri after their loss at Arsenal, all in Your Says of the Day.

Poor to be hanging on a bit at the end there. We were cruising in the second half and more poor defending again had arses squeaking until the end. Still good to keep the run going. Hopefully Arsenal will take points of Chelsea later

N1xer

Ole deserves to be backed for a signing or two and shouldn’t t be afraid to ask. These leeches are sat procrastinating thinking o this is great we save money. No you pillocks you make more money by ensuring we can grab those top four positions! We are giving too many chances away the spurs game proved that. Buy Koulibaly!!!!

united_we_win

Ole has now won his opening 6 league fixtures. No other Utd manager has ever done that.

But, remember, some of you think it’s the players’ fault we were sh*t under Jose. Always makes me laugh that one.

Manthistle

Didn’t see the game but it sounds like we made it much harder than it should have been in the end due to complacency and piss poor defending, which will always gives an opponent hope even when there should be none.

I don’t care which back four is picked to play it will consist of four players who have been tried and failed already or ones that don’t look like reaching the standards required to perform consistently at the very top level, but that’s for another day and now’t to do with Ole who has done far more than we could have asked of him so far.

I didn’t think there was a cat in hell’s chance of top four before Mourinho was sacked, but it’s definitely on again now.

blacky

We have 4 priority positions to address in the first 11 and it was very evident today.

Right back

Centre Back

Central midfield

Right side attack

The first 11 that started today would be much stronger with better players than Young, Jones, Matic and Lingard. I rank Jones, Rojo and Smalling as not good enough and think Lindelof has shown enough to suggest he could make the cut if he was partnered with a commanding centre half. Young is a superb character but is limited defensively and offensively. Matic for me is too slow and is on the slide. Finally, Lingard flatters to deceive too much for me and the occasional screamer cant hide that.

As for the expensive squad pkayers like Mata and Valencia, they should be culled in favour of hungry young challengers.

moral

We were cruising without much effort before Brightons goal, which set up a unnecessary nervy finish but it was good to hang on. The occasional ugly win is the hallmark of any good team and even though we’ve still got a long way, we’re at least moving forward after at least 5 years in reverse. If nothing else it’s a healthy reminder for some of our players that there are no easy games in the Premier League. We still need to strengthen heavily, especially in defense and midfield but in Pogba, Martial and Rashford we have 3/4 of a front four to build a team around for the future. They were all impressive today and Rashford, especially, is on fire and scored one of the goals of the season.

roygbiv

United fans right to not carried away but seven from seven, every clubs dream. Brighton played well today and had us on the ropes a few times but ultimately, 18 points from 18 and progression in the cup at this volatile time of the year is excellent. Keep doing it, let the rest take care of itself. OGS has brought confidence back, we just need to push on with a little more flair and self belief. The players are talented enough, but need to turn it on more. Negatives for me is defensive positioning. That was a soft goal to concede, although Brighton definitely deserved something today.

PS: 7 straight wins and still 6th 😉

the MartialArt

One of the significant factors during Mourhino’s reign was the number of near misses we had in games even when we weren’t playing well. Yesterday we had a larger number of near misses than in the previous six games. So it was not just poor defending which caused us problems. I agree that a beast of a central defender, good in the air, reasonable passer of the ball and good defensive organiser would improve us. I hope Woodward makes the right final decision.

Big K

So I thought I’d drop a few thoughts on here.

Currently, Im thinking that Sarri is attempting to get a grip on player power at the bridge.

He is 100 percent spot on with his criticism of the players, who we have seen go this way when theyre not getting their way.

We currently sit 4th with United and Arsenal making a charge. We all expected them to be there or thereabouts at the start of the season so why the panic and angst towards a manager who has got us playing football to a pretty high standard?

There is no plan B because plan A has worked pretty well up until now. We still dont have a striker capable of sticking the ball in the net and Hazard has all but given up playing as a striker. He aint no striker…

So… It’s stick or twist time for Chelsea. Ive been advocating selling Hazard and stand by that. Willian and Pedro need seriousl looks at themselves for the level of performances against their wages.

I hope Sarri gets Gonzo plus one other, a midfielder if he so needs. Then its more changes in the summer. Credit for Sarri trying to implement his strategy on the players, but I think some are just not interested.. which means theyre not team players and therefore need to be sold as that would be in the best interests of the club.

You read it here first and probably the only place you’ll read it. But, If the club is to break the cycle of replacing managers, then it needs to look at a crop of players who have failed to deliver top four two out of three seasons. They put pay to JOse, Conte and if they continue to down tools, Sarri as well, and Hazard will be off regardless.

Anyhow, 100 percent behind Sarri and hope his anger splits players who only want to play for themselves. Chelsea players have it so ridiculously easy I think they’re merely protecting their own financial interests.

Romansdirtypants

It was one of the most disgraceful performances, a copy cat from our first half against Spurs. can somebody explain to me why is our board so stubborn not to listen to Sarri’s pleas for a new striker? everybody who watched that game would tell you that Chelsea would have been a better team had they had Costa or Drogba. Jorginho needs some help, why not play 4/2/3/1 as Stuilse has suggested and put Kante alongside him. that will be helpful to our defenders.

Anyway, we lost the match regardless of the circumstances under which we have lost. there is no need to go after Sarri. these are the players that he was given to work with. we need to control our emotions and avoid becoming too emotional and post unnecessary things about Sarri or the club. this is football you lose one day and win one day. whether you criticize or not at the end of the day Sarri is our manager.win or lose he has my 100% undivided loyalty. Sarri has requested both a midfielder and a striker, but the club is yet to deliver his request. so you can’t blame him for our lack of a striker or a creative midfield. Jorginho alone can’t do all of that job. he needs someone to compliment him, and so far we don’t have that player. Hazard has been very poor as the rest of the team. and he remains our best player. so the problem is much bigger than individual players as many are leading us to believe. everything that people are crying for now. Sarri has already requested. so he must be doing his job. but our recruitment department is not doing enough to sign the players he has demanded on time.

Chelsea.man

Listening to a number of phone ins and reading a number of posts on different sites and its safe to say that going by the reaction of Chelsea fans the tide is turning against Sarri.

Now he has publicly spoken against the motivation and mental ability of the players it seems he is going down the AVB route! And we know how that ended.

I too believe we need a striker but as NIBlue says if we dont improve our creativity and speed of play then no forward has a chance of being successful.

Hopefully the players respond against Spurs but if we lose then this is just going to spiral out of control. The club are to blame for all of this with continual poor recruitment decisions – why let Cesc go without a replacement in place? But the way we play is down to the stubborn one and i just cant see him changing. I have also questioned why we are not playing 4 2 3 1 as surely this gives a platform to attack albeit i still dont see Jorginho being able to ping the ball around like Cesc could. But at least we would have the best defensive player in Europe in his proper position. Ruined the weekend!!

Gibblue

I did not watch the match. I had it recorded but I think I will delete it right away. We were having 6 points of cushion and now we are only 3 points away from Arsenal and Man Utd. I can only hope Mitrovic will be on fire tomorrow and sink Kane-less Spurs. But very low possibility to happen.

I have to agree that even though our main problem is striker, I don’t think Higuain can do a lot if he does not get support from midfielders. And our creativity except Hazard is really worrying. We play with 3 central midfielders with no creativity whatsoever: Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic. We are still in contention for top 4, but unless we get a good result in the next matches: we’ll end up like last season. Finishing 5th or even 6th. And we’ll start next season without Hazard. I just hope Sarri will adapt a bit as his system has clearly been found out.

aindro

Sorry Chelsea man do not agree, we can call out Sarri.

He has had an almighty dig at the players tonight deflecting the blame away from his failings.

This is not the first defeat where he has blamed the players, but it is the most daming.

We all have observed and commented on how inconsistent Willian has played …. Yet he still gets selected.

He is playing his two best players out of position to the extent that they are virtually ineffective, whose fault is that …. who selects the team?

He has two fit strikers who every press conference are hearing that Chelsea have a problem up front, and who is making these comments …. it’s not the strikers!!

BUT what changes have we seen from him …. NONE

To me Sarri is a total control freak …. his way or the highway and that feeling was cemented even further when the camera went to the bench.

I don’t know how many of you noticed but Zola sat on the bench the whole match with a shit scared look on his face …. his eyes wide open all the time and sideways glancing at Sarri, looking intimidated and never engaging.

Also it was commented on in the second half that none of our bench was out warming up at half time …. complete madness!!

From the kick off a lot of the players look disinterested, and I personally reckon he has lost the dressing room or at least pockets of it.

He has called the team out on more than one occasion about their mentality… a team/squad which contains players who in the last 4 seasons have one two League titles and an FA Cup, and they are being called out by a man who has won nothing in his managerial career!!!

Cut our losses and get shot !!

NIBlue

It’s always a big concern when a manager calls his team out publicly. For me it’s something you just don’t do.

Hazard seems frustrated and less motivated each game. The lack of belief throughout the team is tangible.

I’m not interested in calling out individual players as I think the manager has to assume primary responsibility for what we are seeing atm, which is painful to watch imho.

I don’t want to see Sarri sacked at this early moment in his Chelsea career as I do like what he did at Napoli. However, he won’t last long if he turns on the players.

AshCFC

These comments by Sarri are mind boggling.

“I’m really angry about the approach that we adopted today,” Sarri told BBC Sport.

“You can find yourself in difficulties from time to time, but we need to react to those difficulties a lot better than we did today.

“It’s an approach we can’t really accept. It was the same in our game against Tottenham.

“We thought we’d overcome that problem, but it seems we really struggle to get ourselves up for these games at times. I don’t mind losing but I don’t like losing in this manner.

“It seems we really struggle to get ourselves up for these games.”

In over 50 year of supporting this club I have never known its players not being able to be up for the big local derbies. The likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole, Dennis Wise, Joe Cole etc etc would be horrified as they bled for the shirt in these matches. Therein lies part of this current side’s problem. Former players would not accept defeat and lifted for the occasion, not this current crop in the main.

The English component of this squad really don’t have the right mentality for the big London derbies and, in any case, are just squad players and that is a big part of the problem apart from the obvious striker issues.

Chelsea.1967

Well guys sorry but I see things very differently from a lot of you on here.

Yes it is easy to be a keyboard coach, but it is made a lot easier when a coach is as stubborn as this clown.

Consistently picking players who are under performing, playing world class players out of position and then after watching two players Morata and CHO who seemed to Gel does not try them again.

As for other teams having had managers in place for a longer time ….. seriously …… Mourinho, Ancelotti and Conte is the only way I can respond to that defence of Sarri.

I also have to ask what he actually did achieve at Napoli …. 2 runners up and a third ….. big tickle. Napoli had been finishing consistently in the top 5 of Serie A pre Sarri and even Rafa, who Sarri replaced, won them a couple of trophies.

What was coming out of Italy was compliments on his style of play and thats it!!!

To me it is always a concern when your peers compliment your style of play …… when you are still in the job …. I prefer it when your peers are ripping the crap out of you because then you know they see you as a genuine threat.

I will always support the team, I will not always support the Managers/Coaches same way as I will not support the board when I see the folk in these roles doing the job badly!!

NIBlue

If Barca offered us Coutinho at a knock-down price would you guys take him back? It’s ironic that the team he left and the team he joined are both top of the league whilst he regularly finds himself on top of the subs bench.

mwake

Think he burnt his bridges with his behaviour to be honest.

Plus overall I don’t think the team is missing him, although we are now playing a 4231 more often where he would fit in well along with our top 3.

threeps

We sold Coutinho last Jan and we were told we’d sign a replacement. We were mere hours away from signing Fekir. Still we’ve yet to sign that player.

One med/long term injury to any of our front 3/4 and we are gonna struggle.

Liverpool seem to take these risks in Jan down thru the years and I’ve yet to see it work out well for us.

gingerlfc

This used to bother me no end. It was the club waiting on Van Dijk that really sold this strategy to me. If you remember when we made a mess of the Van Dijk deal, this forum and other LFC spots was full of “alternatives!?” talk. I know it isn’t something that copies and pastes over every scenario but it does show that good things are worth waiting for. So whether it’s a case of us not being able to get X until the summer, or us just not seeing the right player who is available, I don’t doubt their overall transfer strategies anymore.

Of course there is the chance that they ran out of money.

MrMakaveli