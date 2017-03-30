Man Utd have new top target as De Gea exit fears mount – report

Manchester United have a new preferred option to replace David De Gea this summer should the goalkeeper return to Spain with Real Madrid.

De Gea’s long-running transfer dalliance with Real could finally come to an end this summer, with Zinedine Zidane’s side thought to be ready to finally push through a move for the United No 1 ahead of Chelsea custodian Thibaut Courtois.

And with a transfer clause reportedly in De Gea’s United contract allowing him to join Real for £56million, it seems a move to the Bernabeu could finally be on the cards.

United have been linked with a move to Milan’s 18-year-old sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, but with that option seemingly increasingly unlikely, the club are reported to have turned to Inter Milan stopper Samir Handanovic as De Gea’s most likely replacement.

The 32-year-old Slovenian has attracted similar Premier League interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, but not to the extent of United – with the Independent now claiming Handanovic has emerged as Jose Moutinho’s top target.

United midfielder Ander Herrera cast further doubt on De Gea’s Old Trafford future last week, when asked the situation while on international duty with Spain.

“It’s difficult for him [De Gea] to one day be at one place, and then to be at another the next,” Herrera said.

“He learned a lot from this. It has made him more mature. I want him to be the one defending Manchester United’s goal.

“Hopefully it will be like that, but anything can happen in football.”