Man Utd have six name shortlist of summer targets for key position

Manchester United have reportedly identified six names they will pursue in the summer to fix a major issue in their squad.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a number of defensive targets in the summer, including Alderweireld, Leicester’s Harry Maguire and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng.

The speculation has continued into January, with United having been tipped to move for Porto’s Eder Militao as well as Milan Skriniar of Inter and Alessio Romagnoli of Milan.

A recent report from Don Balon even suggested that Ed Woodward and could make a surprise swoop for Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez, who has been frustrated with his recent opportunities.

Now, The Sun are claiming that United have six names on their shortlist as possible summer centre-half targets: Kalidou Koulibaly, Raphael Varane, Alderweireld, Maguire, Romagnoli and Skriniar.

The London Evening Standard recently named Koulibaly as United’s number one target for the summer, but reports have suggested the Senegal international would command a world-record fee for a defender of around €100million (£89.7m).

Meanwhile, earlier this season Diario Gol reported that Varane had virtually agreed terms to move to Old Trafford – with Real said to be willing to let him go for £86million.

