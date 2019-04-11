Man Utd head race for 27-goal midfielder linked with Liverpool and Milan

Manchester United are leading AC Milan in the race to land Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes this summer, according to reports in Portugal.

The 24-year-old has had a sensational season in Portugal and has registered 27 goals and provided 15 assists which has meant he has grabbed the attention of Europe’s top clubs.

But, according to the Daily Mail who cite a report from A Bola, United are in pole position in the race for his signature and have already taken steps.

AC Milan are also believed to be interested in the Portugal international, while Liverpool and Chelsea have also scouted the player.

However, the Mail state that it is thought Fernandes, who has played for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria, ‘could favour a return to Italy having played five seasons of football there’.

In addition, they suggest that Sporting are ‘growing increasingly resigned to the fact they won’t be able to keep hold of the player this summer’ – but will still ask for a huge fee worthy of his stellar season.

Fernandes is said to have a €100million release clause in his contract, although Sporting’s financial worries could mean he is sold for a lower fee.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!