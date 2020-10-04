Manchester United have opened talks with former PSG striker Edinson Cavani, but reportedly have one major concern over the deal.

The Red Devils are currently “knee-deep” in negotiations to sign the 33-year-old free agent before Monday’s deadline.

But Old Trafford bosses are fearful of getting dragged into another Alexis Sanchez-style financial meltdown, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Cavani is available on a free after leaving PSG at the end of the season. However, he wants a two-year deal worth over £200,000-a-week.

That figure has already proved too rich for both Atletico Madrid and Benfica. It has also left United nervous of making the same error they made with Sanchez.

United signed the Chile attacker from Arsenal in January 2018, but it turned into a costly mistake.

Sanchez earned £450,000 a week but only played 31 games before United took a massive financial hit to get him out of the club in a deal with Inter Milan.

And after finally giving up on the hope of signing pricey England winger Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, United have now turned to Cavani to add some extra firepower.

The veteran frontman scored five goals in 20 games for PSG last season. But despite that low figure, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Cavani could have a massive impact on the development of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

One player who will not benefit from Cavani’s potential arrival, however, is Nigerian frontman Odio Ighalo.

The former Watford star is currently on loan at Old Trafford from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua. But if Cavani signs he will return to China in January, when the loan ends.

United seal deal for winger

United have reportedly overcome a major hurdle to seal the signing of Facundo Pellistri from Uruguay-based side Atletico Penarol.

Uruguayan football expert Sebastian Giovanelli reported on Saturday that Pellistri was a major target for the Red Devils.

The journalist claimed (via Twitter) that United had agreed a five-year deal with Penarol to sign the starlet.

However, there was a disagreement over when the transfer would take place. Penarol wanted Pellistri to stay until January, with United keen to add him to their ranks now.

But Old Trafford transfer chiefs have now convinced Penarol to do business before the window shuts on Monday, according to Giovanelli. Read more…