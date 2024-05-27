Man Utd on high alert as agent confirms Italy star will move; Aston Villa also in frame

Manchester United have a good chance of signing Giovanni Di Lorenzo this summer as he is pushing to leave Napoli, although Aston Villa will provide competition for his services.

Di Lorenzo has been on Napoli’s books since July 2019, when he joined from fellow Italian club Empoli. Since then, the right-back – who can also operate in central defence – has made 231 appearances for Napoli and has registered 15 goals and 36 assists.

Di Lorenzo’s best moment in a Napoli shirt came when he lifted the Serie A title last season, the club’s first Scudetto in 33 years.

Di Lorenzo managed five goals and six assists in 47 games last term as Napoli not only won the title but also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The full-back has notched a further two goals and eight assists in 47 appearances this campaign, though it has been one to forget for Napoli.

They have failed to get anywhere close to defending their title and have finished 10th in the table.

DON’T MISS – The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Napoli’s desperately poor season will likely see Victor Osimhen depart. But he is not the only senior star bound to leave, with Di Lorenzo’s future in Naples looking increasingly uncertain.

In April, Man Utd were the first English club to be linked with the 30-year-old amid their search for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s replacement.

Man Utd transfers: Napoli leader eyed

Aston Villa have been tipped to rival Man Utd by launching a ‘considerable’ offer for Di Lorenzo, in a move which would force Matty Cash on the bench for most big games.

A battle between Man Utd and Villa could now erupt as the Napoli skipper is pushing to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

In a recent interview, Di Lorenzo’s agent said: “He doesn’t feel the confidence so yes, Di Lorenzo is ready to leave, we informed the club.

“The president [Aurelio] De Laurentiis is open to selling Giovanni in case of [a] good bid.”

Di Lorenzo is not the only right-back Man Utd are looking at, as TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Monday that Jeremie Frimpong is their top target, with Denzel Dumfries and Vanderson alternative options.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will struggle to land Frimpong though, as the Bayer Leverkusen star is also being chased by other massive clubs such as Real Madrid.

While Di Lorenzo is older than the likes of Frimpong, which could count against him, he would bring a winning attitude to the Man Utd dressing room.

Not only has Di Lorenzo helped Napoli end their long wait for Serie A glory, but he was also part of the Italy team which won the Euros in 2021.

However, Man Utd will need to send the defender an enticing contract offer as Villa cannot be discounted from this transfer chase. Unai Emery’s side will be able to offer him Champions League football, after all.

READ MORE – Man Utd wages: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill