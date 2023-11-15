Man Utd hit with British-record price tag on dream Ten Hag signing as Liverpool, Tottenham watch on

Brighton will demand what will be a British record transfer fee for any club looking to prise Evan Ferguson away, dealing top suitors Manchester United a huge blow of landing the Tottenham and Liverpool target.

The Ireland international has already slammed in 15 goals in 43 appearances for the Seagulls since a bargain six-figure move from Bohemians in January 2021. Drawing comparisons with Alan Shearer for his bulldozing style and ferocious shot, Ferguson looks primed to become a Premier League star for a good number of years yet.

Unsurprisingly, that form has earned the player plenty of admirers with a plethora of top Premier League sides already casting admiring glances towards Brighton.

Indeed, the player is reportedly the No 1 target of Manchester United boss Eric ten Hag, with reports stating he is seen as the ideal man to help the Red Devils return to the top of the English game.

Per reports, United have watched Ferguson extensively in recent weeks and are determined to win the race for his signature.

United have previously bid £50m for Ferguson, only to see their offer declined. Now they know it will take more than double that if they want to land the teenager.

But there is strong competition too with Tottenham also desperate to add Ferguson to their attack with the 19-year-old viewed as an ideal long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

Liverpool – who were pipped to his signing as an academy star by Brighton in January 2021 – also maintain an interest.

READ MORE ~ Best Premier League finishers based on xG: Brighton star Ferguson in fifth

Brighton demand almighty Evan Ferguson fee

Thankfully for those clubs involved they know that Brighton, as a club, are often willing to sell their prized assets. To that end, Ben White, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are among the big-name stars the Seagulls have sold off for hefty profits in recent years.

The latter of those, Caicedo, moved in the summer to Chelsea for a British record £115m (£100m up front, with £15m in add-ons).

Now shrewd Brighton owner Tony Bloom is open to the possible sale of the striker – but will demand a fee in excess of what Chelsea paid for the Ecuadorian star if they want to get hold of the Irish teenager.

And while neither Ferguson, still only 19, and Bloom are in a hurry to part ways, at least his suitors now know what it would take to land upon his services.

The striker, who is contracted to Brighton until 2029, hence Brighton’s confidence in asking for such a fee, is really enjoying his football under stylish Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi.

And next to the likes of Joao Pedro – this week set to win his first cap for Brazil – and Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton boast one of the most exciting and dynamic attacks in the Premier League.

Brighton striker has plenty of admirers

That deal Ferguson signed recently brought him in line with the rest of Brighton’s top earners and it is understood that Ferguson feels very much valued at the AMEX.

However, he is well aware that several of his former teammates have used life at Brighton as a stepping stone for bigger and better things. Incredibly, despite selling off a number of their prized assets over the years, the Seagulls rarely seem to be impacted. Last season, for example, they qualified for Europe for the first time in their history and recently beat four-time European champions Ajax in the Europa League.

The exit of Ferguson will also likely unaffect them enormously either, given Brighton’s tendancy to rotate the striker with Danny Welbeck.

And they will be safe in the knowledge that any sale of Ferguson will go through on their terms only and for a British record fee at that.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal and Chelsea stars snubbed, as Evan Ferguson names ‘the best’ he’s played with