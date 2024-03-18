Arsenal are reportedly pushing hard to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak in a huge summer deal amid claims a surprise transfer embargo will block Manchester United from a move of their own to sign the Swede.

The Gunners are ready to make the signing of a new striker their number one priority this summer regardless of whether their push to win either the Champions League or the Premier League is a successful one. And while Arsenal are enjoying a season of huge promise so far, many observers feel a lack of a prominent and reliable No 9 in their attack could ultimately deny them glory.

Either way, Mikel Arteta and Edu are ready to push hard to bring in a new striker this summer, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing last week that the wheels for such a move have been set in motion after telling Eddie Nketiah he is free to leave and with three Premier League clubs keen on a deal.

With Arsenal set to bank a sizeable fee from Nketiah, Edu has been scouring the market for a replacement, with the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen among those considered as options.

However, in the last few days, that focus appears to have centred on Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, who is having a wonderful season and has 46 goal contributions (33 goals, 13 assists) in 38 matches across all competitions.

Sporting, though, do have the Swede tied down to a massive €100m (£85m) exit fee and that price appears slightly prohibitive at this stage.

Instead, it’s now claimed Arsenal’s thoughts are instead turning towards the player’s international teammate, Isak.

Arsenal keen on Alexander Isak as Newcastle price emerges

And according to a new report, Edu is now pushing hard to get a deal over the line for the Newcastle man and amid reports that the Tynesiders could be forced into the sale of at least one top star to comply with financial rules.

That has seen them left vulnerable to the sale of Isak, with the 24-year-old having been a player of interest to Arsenal dating back to his days as a Real Sociedad player.

However, it was Newcastle who sealed his signature back in August 2022, when he moved to St James’ Park in a deal that will ultimately top £63m once add-ons are factored in.

In his 18-month stay in the Premier League so far, the 42-times capped Sweden striker has proved himself one of the most and most tactically astute centre forwards around, netting 26 times in 57 appearances so far.

And with Newcastle potentially forced into his sale, it’s reported by the Daily Express that Arsenal are now pushing to sign Isak in a huge summer deal that could be worth as much as £80m.

Such a sale would devastate Newcastle fans who adore their centre forwards and with the brilliant Isak having shown himself among the best they have had in recent years.

Isak himself has shown no desire to leave the North-East, where he is contracted to 2028, but with the Geordies likely to miss out on a return to the Champions League – and possibly European football altogether next season – a move to north London will hold enormous appeal.

Man Utd ruled out of striker race owing to ‘transfer ban’

With Newcastle’s potential sale of the 24-year-old coming to light, it’s reported that Manchester United – themselves keen on a new striker this summer to provide quality cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund – are also ready to enter the race for his signature.

However, the angry Newcastle board are ready to block any attempts by the Red Devils to land on their No 14 – with another recent deal said to be the root cause of that decision.

Indeed, Manchester United are on the cusp of finally striking a deal with Newcastle over the appointment of Dan Ashworth as the club’s first-ever sporting director.

He was quickly pinpointed as the top choice by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to lead the Red Devils’ transfer assaults into their new era shortly after his buying out of 27.7% of the Glazers’ shares at Old Trafford.

As part of that deal, the British billionaire was granted full sporting control – and he sees the capture of Ashworth as a significant step towards helping Manchester United return to the pinnacle of British and European football.

His move from Newcastle though will come for a significant price.

Reports earlier this month claimed Newcastle are holding out for a significant £21m compensation fee for his services, with the 52-year-old walking out less than two years into his deal at St James’ Park.

And with talks over his appointment close to being finalised, the i paper claims that, as part of that arrangement, Newcastle will place a ‘transfer ban’ on Manchester United that prevents them swooping for any of their players as long as Ashworth is employed at Old Trafford.

As a result, the Red Devils will be barred from making a possible move of their own for Isak, leaving Arsenal seemingly with a clear run at signing the 103-goal marksman.

