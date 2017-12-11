Man Utd hold crisis talks to keep star; new two-year deal offered

Jose Mourinho has reportedly held crisis talks with Marouane Fellaini in a last-ditch bid to get the midfielder to sign a new Manchester United deal.

The Belgium midfielder is out-of-contract next summer and will be free to speak to other clubs from January.

The former Everton star is said to be in high demand, with French giants PSG and Turkish outfit Besiktas both keen on his signature.

However, Mourinho has tried to convince the 30-year-old to stay at Old Trafford and promised him more game time.

The report in The Sun claims that United have Fellaini a two-year deal worth around £130,000-a-week, with the option of a further year.

An Old Trafford source told the paper: “In the last few days Jose has tried to get him to stay at the club during contract talks.

“The boss promised to speak with the board on his behalf and asked if it is now just a matter of cash.

“Jose told him that he will continue to get plenty of playing opportunities under him at United.

“He may have already made up his mind but Jose is convinced he can still get him to change it and stay here.”