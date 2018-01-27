Manchester United’s Jorginho talks underway

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho over a potential move.

Jose Mourinho is said to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements before the winter transfer window closes on Wednesday night, despite admitting that United are unlikely to add to the signing of Alexis Sanchez this month.

The Red Devils will need to strengthen in central midfield, with Michael Carrick set to hang up his boost at the end of the season, while the futures of Marouane Fellaini and Andre Herrera also remain in doubt.

And Rai Sport claims that United have met members of Jorginho’s entourage to discuss a summer switch to Old Trafford.

The Brazilian-born 26-year-old has made over 100 Serie A appearances for Napoli since signing for them in 2014 and has also been capped three times by Italy.

Jorginho’s style has been likened to Carrick, given his ability to break up play, read the game well and pass the ball with great accuracy.

Mourinho, meanwhile, when speaking about United’s transfer plans after the signing of Sanchez, admitted: “If we have in our mind in the summer to improve the team in two or three positions, basically to improve the team in all the departments, if you have the chance to do something now it means that you don’t do in the summer.

“Another thing is we get one or two players just to improve a little bit the squad and then in the summer you are going to do it again. No. In the summer, we would probably have three transfers to do. If we do one now, in the summer it is three minus one.”